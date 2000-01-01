The following are some sample programming times based on sprinkler type and average precipitation rates:

Spray Heads

Average precipitation rate: 1.25"/hour

Amount Recommended Zone Runtimes No. of Cycles Per Zone Total Runtime Per Zone

Rotors

Average precipitation rate: 0.625"/hour

Amount Recommended Zone Runtimes No. of Cycles Per Zone Total Runtime Per Zone

Multi-Stream

Average precipitation rate: 0.6"/hour

Amount Recommended Zone Runtimes No. of Cycles Per Zone Total Runtime Per Zone

Many communities have permanent watering schedules in place. Check with your city or water provider to verify your watering days. Most communities do not allow watering with automatic sprinkler systems between 10am and 6pm.

Information in this report is provided to you by the Tarrant Regional Water District and Dallas Water Utilities. It is collected from weather stations across North Texas on the Texas ET Network with rainfall data from the National Weather Service.

Weather stations are sponsored by: Tarrant Regional Water District, North Texas Municipal Water District, Upper Trinity Regional Water District and the cities of Irving and Southlake. Texas A&M AgriLife manages the Texas ET Network.

Have questions? Send us an email at: advice@waterisawesome.com


To learn more ways to save water please visit our homepage.

Sign up to receive weekly watering email updates based on your location.