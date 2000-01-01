The following are some sample programming times based on sprinkler type and average precipitation rates:
Spray Heads
Average precipitation rate: 1.25"/hour
|Amount Recommended
|Zone Runtimes
|No. of Cycles Per Zone
|Total Runtime Per Zone
Rotors
Average precipitation rate: 0.625"/hour
|Amount Recommended
|Zone Runtimes
|No. of Cycles Per Zone
|Total Runtime Per Zone
Multi-Stream
Average precipitation rate: 0.6"/hour
|Amount Recommended
|Zone Runtimes
|No. of Cycles Per Zone
|Total Runtime Per Zone
Many communities have permanent watering schedules in place. Check with your city or water provider to verify your watering days. Most communities do not allow watering with automatic sprinkler systems between 10am and 6pm.
